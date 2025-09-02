Lokah Chapter 1: Dulquer Salmaan, team issue apology to people of Karnataka for Kalyani Priyadarshan's film because…

Although Lokah Chapter 1 is minting money but several moviegoers are hurt with the portrayal of Bengaluru, calling it a 'hub of parties and drugs'. One dialogue from the film is an insult to girls living in this city, and it has left netizens offended.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's latest superhero actioner, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, is a runaway success. The Malayalam film is performing exceptionally well at the box office and is even considered a groundbreaking superhero film in the Indian cinema. Despite the positive reviews and good run at the box office, the makers of the film, including actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan, have issued an apology.

On Tuesday, DQ's production house, Wayfarer Films, shared a statement on their social media. The post reads: "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka."

The post continues, "At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology. Team Wayfarer films."

Why Dulquer Salmaan and team Lokah apologised?

In the film, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda call Bengaluru the 'hub of parties and drugs'. He even calls girls living in this city 'Daga' (prostitute). Gowda says, "I'm not saying I will never get married, but I will not marry girls from this city, because all the girls here are characterless (prostitutes)." The movie's negative portrayal of Bengaluru led to backlash from Karnataka residents. Thus, Wayfarer Films apologised and will soon edit or remove the objectionable scenes and dialogues.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection

Released in cinemas on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter One opened with positive reviews from the audience and critics. The film opened with about Rs 2.7 crore on its first day and gradually saw stronger figures, especially on Day 3 and Day 4, leading up to a cumulative Rs 25 crore net in India by Day 5. Overall, across theaters worldwide, it has crossed Rs 30 crores. A few reports also stated that the film grossed Rs 45-50 crore worldwide.