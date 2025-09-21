Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: Dulquer Salmaan shares latest update about film's streaming details, says 'stay tuned for...'

Directed by Dominic Arun and led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has overtaken Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 03:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: Dulquer Salmaan shares latest update about film's streaming details, says 'stay tuned for...'
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT details
The Malayalam language dark fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has wowed the audiences and critics with some of them even calling it the best Indian film of 2025. The movie is led by Kalyani Priyadarshan as India's first female superhero Chandra and also stars Nalsen, Sandy Master,  Arun Kurian and Chandu Salimkumar in supporting roles.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT release update

As the film was released on August 28, people were expecting that it would start streaming within a month by September end. However, the producer Dulquer Salmaan has now shared the latest update regarding its OTT release and stated that Lokah Chapter 1 will not come to streaming soon. Taking to his X handle, the Malayalam star wrote, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements."

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has overtaken Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It has grossed Rs 266 crore worldwide, and with OTT release being pushed forward, the Kalyani Priyadarshan film might even become the first Malayalam film to earn over Rs 300 crore globally.

Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Mammootty in The World of Lokah

Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas played crucial cameos in Lokah Chapter 1. While the OK Kanmani actor was seen as a sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan, the Minnal Murali actor played a goblin Chathan/Michael. It has been confirmed that Chapter 2 will focus on Tovino's characater and Dulquer will lead Chapter 3. Mammootty only gave a voiceover as Moothon in Chapter 1 and will play key role in the planned five-film cinematic universe.

READ | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

