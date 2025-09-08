Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release: When and where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero film online

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is a Malayalam superhero film. Reportedly set to stream on OTT in late September, it will be released in multiple languages.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s latest film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has emerged as one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film blends a superhero narrative with rich emotional depth, offering audiences something new in regional cinema. Released on August 28, 2025, the movie has been performing strongly at the box office, sparking conversations about its much-awaited OTT release.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: theatrical success

Within just twelve days of release, the film collected approximately Rs 83.31 crore in India, according to the reports. Starting with a modest opening of Rs 2.7 crore on Thursday, the collections picked up quickly, Rs 4 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 7.6 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.1 crore on Sunday.

The film’s rising popularity suggests it may continue to perform well in the coming weeks, further solidifying its status as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year.

Lokah OTT Release: When and where to watch online

Reports suggest that Netflix has acquired its digital rights. But no official confirmation has been made by the streaming platform or the filmmakers. Sources from One India indicate that the movie is expected to premiere on September 26, being the most likely date. Lokah will release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, giving it a wider reach.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

About Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The film breaks norms in Indian cinema by introducing a female superhero who is both powerful and rooted in reality. Played with grace and strength by Kalyani Priyadarshan and directed by Dominic Arun, the film blends Indian myths with urban struggles, making its superhero both relatable and inspiring. Unlike other supernatural films like 'Flying Jatt' or 'Krrish,' Lokah remains grounded in culture and emotion, with action, meaningful storytelling, and a refreshing female lead.

ALSO READ: Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide