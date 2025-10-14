Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Malayalam's biggest blockbuster to start streaming on...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy Master, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will soon start streaming on JioHotstar. The superhero film became the first Malayalam film to gross Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 07:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Led by Kalyani Priyadarshan as Indian cinema's first female superhero Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra broke all the box office records, grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide, and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The superhero saga is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Also featuring Sandy Master, Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kumar in the leading roles, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was released on August 28. On Tuesday, October 14, JioHotstar announced that the film will start streaming on the OTT platform soon. The film's poster was shared on social media handles with the caption, "The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon on JioHotstar." The exact streaming date for the film hasn't been announced yet.

The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in crucial cameos as Charlie and Michael, respectively. Charlie is a sword-wielding ninja, whereas Michael is a goblin. In September last week, the Lokah Chapter 2 was official announced with Tovino in the lead role. Dominic Arun will continue as the director.

After Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became a blockbuster success, Dulquer Salmaan shared that he thought the film could possibly even fail to recover its budget. Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss. We believed in the film, but weren’t sure how it would perform commercially."

"Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise. But, people gave the film a chance on release day itself - watched it, reviewed it, made reels about it. We were all in disbelief. It just blew up. And the conversation shifted from 'will it work?' to 'what do we do about the next one?' It was surreal", he added.

