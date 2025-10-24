FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT release date: When, where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Malayalam cinema's biggest blockbuster

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the first Malayalam movie ever to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer also features Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in pivotal cameo roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 05:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan as Indian cinema’s first female superhero, Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra shattered all the box office records as it grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film in history. The superhero epic is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner, Wayfarer Films.

    Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was released on August 28. Now, two months after its theatrical release, the Malayalam blockbuster will start streaming on JioHotstar from October 31. On Friday, the OTT giant took to its social media handles and shared the announcement poster with the caption, "The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming from October 31st."

    The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in pivotal cameo roles as Charlie and Michael. While Charlie is portrayed as a sword-wielding ninja, Michael takes the form of a goblin. In the last week of September, Lokah Chapter 2 was officially announced, with Tovino Thomas set to lead the sequel. Dominic Arun will return to helm the project.

    After Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra turned into a blockbuster, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that he initially feared the film might not even recover its budget. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss. We believed in the film, but weren’t sure how it would perform commercially."

    He added, "Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise. But people gave the film a chance on release day itself - watched it, reviewed it, made reels about it. We were all in disbelief. It just blew up. And the conversation shifted from 'will it work?' to 'what do we do about the next one?' It was surreal."

    READ | India's most bankable star made Rs 5000 crore at box office in last 10 years, has most films with Rs 100 crore opening; not SRK, Vijay, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, Yash

