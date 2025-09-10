Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer becomes fourth Malayalam film to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...

As Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is still going strong at the global box office, trade experts predict that it can become the first Malayalam film ever to gross Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in the leading roles, the Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has wreaked havoc at the box office since its release on August 28. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his production house Wayfarer Films, the movie has been receiving enormous love from the audiences and critics for its stunning visuals, powerful music, strong performances, gripping narration, and excellent world-building.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has now crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office and has become the fourth Malayalam film to achieve this milestone. The other three Malayalam films in this club are L2: Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, and Thudarum. Interestingly, two of these movies - Empuraan and Thudarum - feature Mohanlal and released this year itself.

As the Dominic Arun directorial is still going strong at the global box office, trade experts predict that it can become the first Malayalam film ever to gross Rs 300 crore worldwide. Till now, the highest grossing Malayalam film is L2 Empuraan with the worldwide gross earnings of Rs 265 crore. Manjummel Boys and Thudarum occupy the second and third spot with the global gross collections of Rs 240 crore and Rs 235 crore, respectively.

The recent blockbuster also stars Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Nithya Shri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles. Tovino Thomas as Chathan and Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie play cameo roles and will be seen in the future installments of this cinematic universe as well.

READ | This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic