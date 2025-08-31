Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra box office collection day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
This is a huge achievement since Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, has been made in just Rs 30 crore and it is expected that the film will easily go on to earn above Rs 100 crore globally.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 11:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy in the leading roles, the Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was released in cinemas on August 28 as the Onam release. The movie is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by pan-India star Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences and critics, with some of them even hailing it as the best Indian film of 2025. The film, which also features cameos from stars such as Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Soubin Shahir among others, has kickstarted the superhero cinematic universe in the Malayalam cinema.

In its first three days, Lokah Chapter 1 collected Rs 14.30 crore net in India and grossed Rs 41 crore worldwide. On its fourth day, as per the early trends from the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk, the Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer earned Rs 9 crore net in India. Taking overseas figures into account, the Malayalam superhero movie has crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide in its opening weekend itself. This is a huge achievement since the film has been made in just Rs 30 crore and it is expected that the film will easily go on to earn above Rs 100 crore globally. 

Malayalam cinema has been making some of the finest Indian movies for the past 10-15 years and finally this year, it has tasted huge commercial success too with L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with the global gross collections of Rs 265 crore. Mohanlal also score the third highest-grossing Malayalam film this year with the thrilling drama Thudarum, that grossed Rs 235 crore worldwide.

Apart from Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, two other Malayalam films hit theatres as Onam releases. While Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan-starrer Hridayapoorvam was released on August 28 and received positive reviews, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan hit theatres on August 29 and met with negative reactions.

