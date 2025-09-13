Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints

Viral Video shows MP CM Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon catches fire

Geotagging, smarter monitoring in Ladakh: India builds new surveillance tech to avoid clash with China along LAC

Heated argument between Rahul Gandhi and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli goes viral: 'I will give permission...', watch

Mizoram gets direct rail connectivity to Delhi via Bairabi-Sairang line, check train route, travel time and other details

Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist reveals her weight loss routine: No crash diets, regular exercise, homemade meals, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...

Lokah Chapter 1 beats Thudarum to become second biggest Malayalam overseas hit

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...

Considering only overseas collections, Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now the second highest-grossing Malayalam hit after Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 12:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra overseas box office
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in the lead roles, is still ruling the box office in its third week. The film has received widespread praise from both audiences and critics for its stunning visuals, powerful music, strong performances, captivating narrative, and remarkable world-building.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, stars as the titular superhero Chandra in the film, which has already earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide. It now ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, following the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan, the 2024 survival drama Manjummel Boys, and the 2025 suspense drama Thudarum.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra vs Thudarum vs L2: Empuraan at overseas box office

However, if we just talk about the overseas box office, Lokah has surpassed Thudarum to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film behind Empuraan. The Mohanlal-starrer minted Rs 94 crore from its overseas earnings, whereas the Kalyani Priyadarshan film has earned Rs 98 crore from the overseas collections. The Lucifer sequel stands on top of the list with its overseas figures of Rs 142.25 crore.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the blockbuster film also stars Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Nithya Shri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy's music and Nimish Ravi's cinematography are also the two strong pillars behind Lokah's success.

Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mammootty in Lokah Cinematic Universe

Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan are seen in crucial cameo roles as the goblin Chathan/Michael and sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan, respectively. The next chapters in the Lokah Cinematic Universe will be based on their characters. Mammootty just gave the voice over as Moothon in Chapter 1: Chandra and will be seen playing a key figure in the future installments.

READ | India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated
Delhi high court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated
Who is Charlie Kirk shooter? Viral video captures elderly man in custody
Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Viral video captures elderly man in custody
Viral video shows man's tap-dances to Mere Dholna, netizens say 'loved every minute of it'
Viral video shows man's tap-dances to Mere Dholna, netizens say 'loved every min
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, says...
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE