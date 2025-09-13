Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...

Considering only overseas collections, Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now the second highest-grossing Malayalam hit after Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.

The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in the lead roles, is still ruling the box office in its third week. The film has received widespread praise from both audiences and critics for its stunning visuals, powerful music, strong performances, captivating narrative, and remarkable world-building.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, stars as the titular superhero Chandra in the film, which has already earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide. It now ranks as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, following the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan, the 2024 survival drama Manjummel Boys, and the 2025 suspense drama Thudarum.



Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra vs Thudarum vs L2: Empuraan at overseas box office

However, if we just talk about the overseas box office, Lokah has surpassed Thudarum to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film behind Empuraan. The Mohanlal-starrer minted Rs 94 crore from its overseas earnings, whereas the Kalyani Priyadarshan film has earned Rs 98 crore from the overseas collections. The Lucifer sequel stands on top of the list with its overseas figures of Rs 142.25 crore.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the blockbuster film also stars Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Nithya Shri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy's music and Nimish Ravi's cinematography are also the two strong pillars behind Lokah's success.



Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mammootty in Lokah Cinematic Universe

Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan are seen in crucial cameo roles as the goblin Chathan/Michael and sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan, respectively. The next chapters in the Lokah Cinematic Universe will be based on their characters. Mammootty just gave the voice over as Moothon in Chapter 1: Chandra and will be seen playing a key figure in the future installments.

