Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film is inches away from becoming biggest Malayalam hit, will dethrone...

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan and headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is set to beat Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 11:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Fronted by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role as the superhero Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has given Indian cinema its first female superhero. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the movie is now inches away from becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra crosses Rs 250 crore

In its third week, Lokah Chapter 1 breached the Rs 250-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Till now, in its 21 days, the Kalyani Priyadarshan film has earned Rs 126.95 crore net in India and grossed Rs 260 crore worldwide. If we just talk about its overseas collections, Lokah Chapter 1 has collected Rs 111.45 crore from outside India, which is a huge achievement for a Malayalam film.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra vs L2: Empuraan

Led by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan faced a huge political backlash over its subtle references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, which led to producers voluntarity re-censoring the film with 24 cuts. Despite this massive controversy, the Lucifer sequel grossed Rs 265 crore and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film. Now, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is just inches away from making history and becoming the biggest Malayalam hit ever.

What's next for Lokah/Wayfarer Cinematic Universe?

The next installments in the Lokah/Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, planned as a five-part franchise, will be based on Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan's characters of goblin Chathan/Michael and sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan, respectively. It has also been confirmed that the superstar Mammootty will be seen playing the key role of Moothon in the future films.

