Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes second Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore in Kerala after...

The superhero saga Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has achieved a rare triple achievement of earning Rs 100 crore in Kerala, Rs 100 crore in overseas markets, and Rs 50 crore from the rest of India, emerging as a true global blockbuster.

The Malayalam dark fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has impressed both audiences and critics alike, with some even hailing it as the best Indian film of 2025. Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, India's first female superhero, the film also features Nalsen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar in supporting roles.

Lokah Chapter 1 grosses Rs 100 crore in Kerala

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has become the second Malayalam film to gross Rs 100 crore in Kerala after Mohanlal's Thudarum, which had minted Rs 118.90 crore gross in Kerala upon its release in April earlier this year. The superhero saga has achieved a rare triple achievement of earning Rs 100 crore in Kerala, Rs 100 crore in overseas markets, and Rs 50 crore from the rest of India, emerging as a true global blockbuster.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has overtaken Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It has grossed Rs 271 crore worldwide, and with its OTT release being pushed forward, the Kalyani Priyadarshan film might even become the first Malayalam film to earn over Rs 300 crore globally.

Dulquer Salmaan was ready to face losses with Lokah Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan, who has also bankrolled the film, has stated that he thought Lokah could possibly even fail to recover its budget. Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss. We believed in the film, but weren’t sure how it would perform commercially. Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise. But, people gave the film a chance on release day itself - watched it, reviewed it, made reels about it. It was surreal."

