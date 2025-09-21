Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in these 5 countries; check details

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets; no-handshake stance maintained

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill fuels fiery showdown - Watch

China’s DeepSeek R1 Safe AI model built against sensitive political topics; cost of training its model is...

Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah hits career low as Pakistan shatters nine-year-old record, becomes first team to...

Karisma Kapoor shares warm birthday wishes for ‘most precious sister’ Kareena Kapoor with adorable throwback photo

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes second Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore in Kerala after...

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash

Delhi-NCR reports spike in H3N2 flu infections: What it means for you

Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in these 5 countries; check details

After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets; no-handshake stance maintained

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill fuels fiery showdown - Watch

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes second Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore in Kerala after...

The superhero saga Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has achieved a rare triple achievement of earning Rs 100 crore in Kerala, Rs 100 crore in overseas markets, and Rs 50 crore from the rest of India, emerging as a true global blockbuster.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes second Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore in Kerala after...
Lokah Chapter 1 crosses Rs 100 crore in Kerala
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Malayalam dark fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has impressed both audiences and critics alike, with some even hailing it as the best Indian film of 2025. Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, India's first female superhero, the film also features Nalsen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar in supporting roles.

Lokah Chapter 1 grosses Rs 100 crore in Kerala

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has become the second Malayalam film to gross Rs 100 crore in Kerala after Mohanlal's Thudarum, which had minted Rs 118.90 crore gross in Kerala upon its release in April earlier this year. The superhero saga has achieved a rare triple achievement of earning Rs 100 crore in Kerala, Rs 100 crore in overseas markets, and Rs 50 crore from the rest of India, emerging as a true global blockbuster.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has overtaken Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It has grossed Rs 271 crore worldwide, and with its OTT release being pushed forward, the Kalyani Priyadarshan film might even become the first Malayalam film to earn over Rs 300 crore globally.

Dulquer Salmaan was ready to face losses with Lokah Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan, who has also bankrolled the film, has stated that he thought Lokah could possibly even fail to recover its budget. Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss. We believed in the film, but weren’t sure how it would perform commercially. Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise. But, people gave the film a chance on release day itself - watched it, reviewed it, made reels about it. It was surreal."

READ | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga, from Kajol to Triptii Dimri
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netan
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indi
Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar and Karan Johar: Watch viral
Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE