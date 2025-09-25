Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Manjummel Boys to become highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, earns Rs...

The highest-grossing Malayalam film globally Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has now surpassed the domestic earnings of the survival thriller Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India.

The Malayalam dark fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has captivated both audiences and critics, with some even hailing it as the best Indian film of 2025. The movie has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing India's first female superhero in the lead role as Chandra, alongside Nalsen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar in supporting roles.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India

Last week, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra had overtaken Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's action thriller L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. Now, it has even surpassed the domestic earnings of Chidambaram's survival thriller Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chanda vs Manjummel Boys vs L2: Empuraan domestic box office collection

The 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan had collected Rs 105.25 crore net in India earlier this year. On the other hand, Manjummel Boys had minted Rs 141.60 crore net in India in 2014. Now, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has earned Rs 141.85 crore net in India and is still running in theatres. It could become the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 150-crore mark in India and Rs 300-crore mark globally.

The World of Lokah is planned as a five-film cinematic universe

Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas played crucial cameos in Lokah Chapter 1. While the OK Kanmani actor was seen as a sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan, the Minnal Murali actor played a goblin Chathan/Michael. It has been confirmed that Lokah Chapter 2 will focus on Tovino's characater and Dulquer will lead Lokah Chapter 3. Mammootty only gave a voiceover as Moothon in Chapter 1 and will play key role in the planned five-film cinematic universe.

