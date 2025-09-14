IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav creates history, becomes first player to...
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek evicted from Salman Khan show in shocking double elimination
‘No handshake, no eye contact’: India skips customary post-match gesture after 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 18: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Manjummel Boys to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film after...
Bad news for US, NATO as Russia fires hypersonic cruise missile and bombers during drills, check details
Tech giant Microsoft's OpenAI takes BIG step in India to bring AI integration classrooms, set to...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav blitz, Kuldeep Yadav magic hand India 7-wicket win over Pakistan
'Anti-immigration' protesters in London caught enjoying Indian street food, video goes viral, Internet says, 'Brits love for curry...', WATCH
77th Emmy Awards 2025: When and where to watch ceremony in India; Severance, Adolescence lead nominations list
PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
ENTERTAINMENT
Backed by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra can even cross the lifetime earnings of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the next week.
Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan as the titular superhero Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has already turned out to be one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the superhero film has now become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office update
In its first 17 days, the Kalyani Priyadarshan film earned Rs 112.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 236.50 crore worldwide. On its 18th day, i.e. on its third Sunday, Lokah Chapter 1 collected Rs 6.85 crore net in India, taking its domestic earnings to Rs 119.25 crore and global gross collections to around Rs 245 crore. This means that Dulquer Salmaan production has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of the 2024 survival drama Manjummel Boys, that had earned Rs 240.5 crore worldwide, to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film after L2: Empuraan
Can Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra beat L2: Empuraan?
Led by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan grossed Rs 265.50 crore worldwide when it hit theatres earlier this year in March. If Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra manages to stay afloat for a few days more, it can actually cross the earnings of the Lucifer sequel to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. A few trade experts have even predicted that the Dominic Arun directorial could become the first Malayalam film ever to enter the global Rs 300 crore-club.
What's next for Lokah/Wayfarer Cinematic Universe?
The next installments in the Lokah/Wayfarer Cinematic Universe will be based on Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan's characters of goblin Chathan/Michael and sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan, respectively. It has also been confirmed that the superstar Mammootty will be seen playing a key character in the future films.
READ | Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'