Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 18: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Manjummel Boys to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film after...

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra can even cross the lifetime earnings of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the next week.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan as the titular superhero Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has already turned out to be one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the superhero film has now become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office update

In its first 17 days, the Kalyani Priyadarshan film earned Rs 112.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 236.50 crore worldwide. On its 18th day, i.e. on its third Sunday, Lokah Chapter 1 collected Rs 6.85 crore net in India, taking its domestic earnings to Rs 119.25 crore and global gross collections to around Rs 245 crore. This means that Dulquer Salmaan production has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of the 2024 survival drama Manjummel Boys, that had earned Rs 240.5 crore worldwide, to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film after L2: Empuraan

Can Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra beat L2: Empuraan?

Led by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan grossed Rs 265.50 crore worldwide when it hit theatres earlier this year in March. If Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra manages to stay afloat for a few days more, it can actually cross the earnings of the Lucifer sequel to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. A few trade experts have even predicted that the Dominic Arun directorial could become the first Malayalam film ever to enter the global Rs 300 crore-club.

What's next for Lokah/Wayfarer Cinematic Universe?

The next installments in the Lokah/Wayfarer Cinematic Universe will be based on Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan's characters of goblin Chathan/Michael and sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan, respectively. It has also been confirmed that the superstar Mammootty will be seen playing a key character in the future films. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
