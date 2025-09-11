Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Kalyani Priyadarshan film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, plays the titular superhero Chandra in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which has already grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office and is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in the lead roles, the Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has taken the box office by storm. The movie has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, praised for its breathtaking visuals, impactful music, compelling performances, engaging storytelling, and exceptional world-building.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, plays the titular superhero Chandra in the film, which has already grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office and is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever after the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan, the 2024 survival drama Manjummel Boys, and the 2025 suspense drama Thudarum.

Talking about its domestic box office, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra had collected Rs 97.85 crore net in India in its first 14 days. As per the early estimates, the film earned Rs 3.85 crore on its 15th day and hence, its total earnings in India are now Rs 101.70 crore. These box office figures are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the blockbuster film also stars Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Nithya Shri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles. Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan are seen in crucial cameo roles.

