BIG worry for Pakistan as India gets world's most advanced 3D air surveillance radar from...; not Russia, US

Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh secure convincing victory over Hong Kong in Group B encounter

'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorickshaw on Phillaur-Ludhiana highway

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor

Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside

DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal

'We know India are confident but...': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson issues bold statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Where are Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s kids Samaira, Kiaan now and how old are they

ENTERTAINMENT

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 15: Kalyani Priyadarshan film refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, plays the titular superhero Chandra in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which has already grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office and is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 11:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in the lead roles, the Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has taken the box office by storm. The movie has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, praised for its breathtaking visuals, impactful music, compelling performances, engaging storytelling, and exceptional world-building.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, plays the titular superhero Chandra in the film, which has already grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office and is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever after the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan, the 2024 survival drama Manjummel Boys, and the 2025 suspense drama Thudarum.

Talking about its domestic box office, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra had collected Rs 97.85 crore net in India in its first 14 days. As per the early estimates, the film earned Rs 3.85 crore on its 15th day and hence, its total earnings in India are now Rs 101.70 crore. These box office figures are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the blockbuster film also stars Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Nithya Shri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles. Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan are seen in crucial cameo roles.

READ | Meet actor, who sang in trains, his father beat him with chappals, Karan Johar rejected him, now set to enter Rs 1200 crore cinematic universe

