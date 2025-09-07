Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 11: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer beats 2018 to become fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film after...
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 11
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the titular role of Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has set the box office on fire since its release on August 28. The Malayalam superhero film, directed by Dominic Arun and backed by Dulquer Salmaan, has been receiving enormous love from the audiences for its stunning visuals, powerful music, strong performances, and brilliant direction.

In its first ten days, Lokah Chapter 1 has earned Rs 72.35 crore net in India and grossed Rs 169 crore worldwide. On its 11th day, the film collected Rs 10 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the Kalyani Priyadarshan film has crossed Rs 180 crore gross globally.

This means that Lokah Chapter 1 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of 2018. The 2023 Malayalam film based on the 2018 floods had earned Rs 177 crore globally. Now, the latest superhero movie is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time behind L2: Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, and Thudarum.

The Dulquer Salmaan-backed production will soon enter the Rs 200-crore club worldwide, and the trade experts predict that the Dominic Arun directorial could even become the first Malayalam film to mint Rs 300 crore globally. For that to happen, Lokah Chapter 1 still needs to earn around Rs 125 crore more from India and overseas.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Nithya Shri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles. Also featuring cameos from Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan, the film has kickstarted the Lokah superhero cinematic universe in the Malayalam cinema.

