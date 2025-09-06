Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been highly appreciated for stunning visuals, powerful music, strong performances, and brilliant direction and is on its way to become the fourth Malayalam film in the global Rs 200-crore club after L2: Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, and Thudarum.

The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is unstoppable at the box office. Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan as Indian cinema's first female superhero, the film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Lokah Chapter 1 has been storming the box office since its release on August 28.

In its first nine days, the Kalyani Priyadarshan film earned Rs 62.35 crore net in India and grossed Rs 144 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 collected Rs 9.75 crore net in India. This means that the film has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark worldwide and is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark in India as well.

Malayalam cinema has tasted huge commercial success this year with L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with the global gross collections of Rs 265 crore. Mohanlal also score the third highest-grossing Malayalam film this year with Thudarum, that grossed Rs 235 crore worldwide.

The Dulquer Salmaan-backed film, which has been highly appreciated for its stunning visuals, powerful music, strong performances, and brilliant direction, is also on its way to enter the Rs 200-crore mark globally. It will become the fourth Malayalam film to achieve this milestone after Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, and Thudarum.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Nithya Shri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles. Also featuring cameos from Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan, the film has kickstarted the Lokah superhero cinematic universe in the Malayalam cinema.

