Along with Babil, the project will also see Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in key roles. Produced by Digital 18 Media Private Limited and Posham Pa Pictures, "Logout" has already made quite a splash in the international festival circuit.

Actor Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, left everyone puzzled after he called out influencer Pratyush Dua in a viral Instagram story, urging everyone to "Unfollow Pratyush."However, users who were unable to find Dua's account started speculating that this might all just be a ''publicity stunt”. Babil recently took to his Instagram stories and posted a video with the header, "Unfollow Pratyush”. And now, the makers have dropped the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming web film, Logout, in which he plays the role of Pratyush Dua, who is addicted to his phone, and things get upside down when he loses it.



"Pratyush, a digital influencer on the verge of success, finds himself in a race for survival when an obsessed fan takes control of his phone. What happens next?" read the official synopsis.

Watch the trailer here:

Earlier, Babil shared the clip that featured a visibly agitated Babil speaking out against social media influencers, specifically Dua. He was heard saying, “These days, I strongly feel that we’re ready to do anything for our feed, our page, our handle. It’s becoming harder to tell what’s real and what’s fake.”

Sharing his growing frustration and disillusionment with online content, Babli added, “I hate the word content now. It's hard to tell whether we're consuming content—or content is consuming us”.

Calling out Dua, he shared, “Take this guy Pratyush Dua—he's popular, has a lot of followers, fine. But there’s a line, and you just don’t cross it”.





Following the post, Reddit users and social media sleuths began trying to locate Dua online. When no verified account or relevant profile surfaced, speculation grew that ''is this a publicity stunt?”

The post hints toward Babil's next, "Logout", which will stream on ZEE5. Amit Golani's directorial has been written by Biswapati Sarkar.



Along with Babil, the project will also see Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in key roles. Produced by Digital 18 Media Private Limited and Posham Pa Pictures, "Logout" has already made quite a splash in the international festival circuit, as it was showcased at renowned events such as the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, Mal Del Plata 2024, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024.



Babil's next will be premiering on ZEE5 on April 18th.

(With input from IANS)