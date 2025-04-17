The film's emotional twist, particularly in the scenes depicting the protagonist's past and his house arrest with a maniac fan, is the highlight.

Director: Amit Golani

Star cast: Babil Khan, Rasika Duggal, Nimisha Nair

Where to watch: ZEE5

Runtime: 1hr 48mins

Rating: 3.5 stars



Babil Khan's film, Logout, touches on similar themes as Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper's ‘Adolescence’ in the Indian context, albeit in a more subtle way. Both explore the disconnect between the virtual world of internet, mobile phones, and social media, and reality. Given the recent reports of teenagers taking extreme steps when asked to part with their phones in India, Logout prompts reflection on how this obsession can lead to a disconnection from the physical world, and its dangerous impact. The film highlights the skewed priorities of chasing followers and subscribers over credibility. Notably, Logout succeeds where Ananya Panday's CTRL, another screenlife thriller released in 2024, falls short.

From the creators of TVF fame, Amit Golani and Biswapati Sarkar, Logout introduces Pratyush Dua, a social media influencer striving for 10 million followers. Biswapati Sarkar's writing skillfully explores the multifaceted world of influencers, injecting humor, shock, and distress through relatable digital nuances, such as post comments, user interfaces, and multiple accounts. Amit Golani's direction perfectly captures the obsessive world of influencers and followers, expertly balancing suspense and thrill, much like his work in Kaala Paani.





The rat trap symbolism effectively conveys the theme of entrapment, where the lure of food (french fries) momentarily distracts, but ultimately reveals the harsh reality of being controlled. The art direction immersively captures the addictive world of phones, internet, and social media, drawing viewers in with its relatable tech landscape. Although the plot becomes somewhat predictable, the film remains engaging due to its fine writing and tight screenplay. The background score by Rajendra Hegde and Aliullah Khan adds to the tension, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

While the film lacks particularly noteworthy scenes, Irrfan Khan's Babil's nuanced performance shines through, skillfully portraying frustration, breakdown, and helplessness, keeping the audience engaged. He showcases his versatility with roles beyond The Railway Men and The Friday Plan. However, casting Rasika Duggal as Babil's sister feels miscast, given her records of playing more senior roles, however, her cameo works to elevate the craft of film. Nimisha Nair as maniac fan, her voice was captivating more than her presence.

The film's emotional twist, particularly in the scenes depicting the protagonist's past and his house arrest with a maniac fan, is the highlight. The climax showcases intense fan obsession, keeping viewers hooked, thanks to the cinematography by Pooja S Gupte and editing by Atanu Mukherjee. Some scenes are disturbing, highlighting the dark side of content creation and the lengths people go to for publicity and followers, making the world seem quite relatable.



The film delivers a powerful message, urging awareness and control over screen time and content feeds. Its portrayal of the dangers of chasing followers and its impact on mental health is hard-hitting. While it draws comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan's Fan, Logout conveys its message with even greater conviction.