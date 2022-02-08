‘Lock Upp': Vir Das quashes rumours of entering Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming show

After rumours of Vir Das participating in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming show circulated, the comedian cleared the air. He mentioned that neither he was interested in the show, nor he was approached for it.

Comedian Vir Das wished Kangana Ranaut for his show titled ‘Lock Upp’. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up. Cheers.”

Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up.

Cheers. pic.twitter.com/U63a1USyQ5 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2022

For the unversed, Kangana will be hosting Ekta Kapoor’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’. During the launch, the actress had said that 16 celebrities, who will be fighting for basic necessities, will be put together in a lock-up. The show will be aired on Alt Balaji and MX Player, from February 27

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut slammed Vir Das for his YouTube video, titled ‘I come from two Indias’ that was a part of his performance at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington.

In the six-minute-long video that Vir uploaded on his YouTube channel, he could be heard contrasting the dark sides of India by taking a dig at issues like- its battle against COVID-19, gang rapes, farmers’ protest, and more. Several social media users including politicians have mocked Vir for insulting his motherland in a foreign country.

On her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world...after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”