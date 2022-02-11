‘Lock Upp’ teaser: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at nepotism, says ‘my life, my rules’ - WATCH

Kangana Ranaut made headlines when she debuted her first look as the host of the most daring reality show, 'Lock Upp.'

Kangana Ranaut is ready to set your screens on fire by revealing the first sneak-peek inside the show as she presents the teaser.

Kangana appears fiery and glamorous from the first second of the trailer, as she sizzles down the lane of a grungy jail. Then, with all her oomph, she waltzes into the beat of the show's theme song and declares that things are about to get crazy! Then, while detailing the game's rules, she pokes fun at her detractors and makes a jab at the industry's nepotism.

Sporting a shiny baton in her hand, Kangana declares, "I have faced haters who filed FIRs to me and used nepotism against me. They turned my life into a 24X7 reality show. But now it is my turn. Main laa rahi hoon, the baap of all reality shows. Yahan papa ke paiso se bhi bail nahi milegi."

While sharing the teaser on her social media, the actor wrote "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa!

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream the show 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on their respective platforms, allowing viewers to interact with the participants directly. This show will allow viewers to penalise or reward their favourite candidates, as well as play 'Khabri' for some. The show, which is produced by Endemol Shine India, will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, 2022. The 16 celebrity participants will be unveiled to the public in the near future