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Lock Upp Season 2 announced, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to return as jailers on Netflix show

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Lock Upp Season 2 announced, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to return as jailers on Netflix show

The second season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will continue the show's format, where contestants live inside a jail, take part in tasks and face questions about their personal lives. Shreya Kalra defeated Shivangi Joshi to win the first season on Netflix.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

Lock Upp Season 2 announced, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to return as jailers on Netflix show
Lock Upp 2 announced
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    After entertaining fans with season one, reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is set to return with its second season on Netflix. The upcoming season will bring back Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as jailers, while a new set of contestants will enter the show. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Manisha Sharma, the second season will continue the show's format, where contestants live inside a jail, take part in tasks and face questions about their personal lives. The announcement comes after the first season received considerable attention from viewers. According to Netflix, the show generated over 5 billion views across social media and word of mouth, with several moments from the series becoming talking points among audiences. 

    The first season featured contestants sharing personal stories, facing confrontations and taking part in challenges inside the jail. Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner after former contestants and the jailers were asked to choose between her and Shivangi Joshi during the finale. Throughout the season, Shreya emerged as one of the jail’s most talked-about contestants. Right from the opening episodes, she found herself at the heart of several heated clashes, including confrontations with Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    The other famous contestants in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 1 were Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Sufi Motiwala, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Madhuri Jain Grover, Yogesh Rawat, and Akanksha Choudhary. The second season is showrun by Malaya Pradhan and will stream on Netflix. The makers have not yet announced the contestants or the premiere date.

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