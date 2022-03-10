Headlines

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdeva slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Thackeray faces heat over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJP, Shiv Sena slam former CM

Google Doodle celebrates famous street food ‘pani puri’ via interactive game, how to play

PPF vs. FD Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns? Know here

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result live updates: Check confirmed seats for TMC, BJP, CPM, Congress

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

7 health benefits of consuming chia seeds in morning

AI reimagines Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and other South stars as Game of Thrones characters

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

DNA: Historic Sceptre, 'Sengol', To Be Placed In New Parliament Building

“BJP cannot bring Uniform Civil Code,” says Rafiqul Islam

IPL 2023: How Virat Kohli's RCB can face Gautam Gambhir's LSG for the third time?

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

health

'Lock Upp': Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi get teary eyed after hearing acid-attack survivors' stories

The jail mates get an emotional surprise for the day, leaving them teary-eyed.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Mar 10, 2022

The jail mates didn't realise that their struggle and fight in the show are so petty. Well, they do get a reality check when some inspiring acid-attack survivors enter their jail. The contestants became their hosts, and they celebrate Women's Day with these Bravehearts. As soon as the women enter, Payal Rohatgi breaks down seeing them. Karanvir and the rest of the contestants give them a warm welcome, and they entertain them with their skit. 

Bohra and Babita Phogat stage a drama with Munawar Faruqui, and it leaves the guest in splits. Then the housemates ask the women about their stories. A survivor named Archana shared that she's from UP, and during her college days, a guy was bothering her. So complained about a guy, and 3 years later he hurled into her house and attack her with acid. The two siblings shared that they and her younger sister was attacked with acid by their eldest sister, and it leave the contestants stunned. She further adds that it's very easy to throw acid on someone, but it takes years for the other person to overcome it. She also adds that even the justice get delayed, and she had to sell her house for the case. This makes everyone emotional. Babita Phogat promises the survivor that she will take the matter forward after the show gets over.

A few moments later, jail mates cheer up their guests by dancing with them on music, and then they all come together and pose for one big happy moment. Later in the night, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, and Anjali Arora mend their ways in an emotional way and they sort their differences. As far as nominations are concerned, Payal, Tehseen Poonawalla, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Poonam are nominated for this week. 

