'Lock Upp': Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi get teary eyed after hearing acid-attack survivors' stories

The jail mates get an emotional surprise for the day, leaving them teary-eyed.

The jail mates didn't realise that their struggle and fight in the show are so petty. Well, they do get a reality check when some inspiring acid-attack survivors enter their jail. The contestants became their hosts, and they celebrate Women's Day with these Bravehearts. As soon as the women enter, Payal Rohatgi breaks down seeing them. Karanvir and the rest of the contestants give them a warm welcome, and they entertain them with their skit.

Bohra and Babita Phogat stage a drama with Munawar Faruqui, and it leaves the guest in splits. Then the housemates ask the women about their stories. A survivor named Archana shared that she's from UP, and during her college days, a guy was bothering her. So complained about a guy, and 3 years later he hurled into her house and attack her with acid. The two siblings shared that they and her younger sister was attacked with acid by their eldest sister, and it leave the contestants stunned. She further adds that it's very easy to throw acid on someone, but it takes years for the other person to overcome it. She also adds that even the justice get delayed, and she had to sell her house for the case. This makes everyone emotional. Babita Phogat promises the survivor that she will take the matter forward after the show gets over.

A few moments later, jail mates cheer up their guests by dancing with them on music, and then they all come together and pose for one big happy moment. Later in the night, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, and Anjali Arora mend their ways in an emotional way and they sort their differences. As far as nominations are concerned, Payal, Tehseen Poonawalla, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Poonam are nominated for this week.