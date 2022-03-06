'Lock Upp': Poonam Pandey talks about mental abuse, says she tried killing herself

It seems like Poonam Pandey is taking full advantage of using 'Lock Upp' as a platform to express herself in a never-seen-before manner. During the group discussion on mental health awareness, Pandey shares that she was mentally abused, tortured in her marriage.

The actress adds that she loves to have a sound sleep, to have tasty food, and this was missing in her marriage. Poonam even says that she was beaten like a dog, locked in their bedroom, wasn't allowed to use a phone, and had lived 4 years of miserable life. Then, Poonam reveals that all these hardships affected her mentality, she suffered depression, and she tried to kill herself. The actress concludes by saying that after breaking her marriage, she lives her life with freedom, and single life is much better than being trapped in an abusive relationship.

Previously on the show, while talking to fellow contestants Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi, Poonam shares that she dislikes Sam but doesn't really hate him. She further adds that she had four floors in her big house, but Sam would not allow her to stay in another room and would force her to remain in the same room as him.

Poonam also mentioned that she was not even allowed to touch her phone inside her own house. Adding shocking details, the 'Nasha' actress revealed that Sam used to beat her constantly at her head at the same spot that caused her 'brain haemorrhage'. She added that Sam used to start drinking from the morning at 10 am and would continue it till midnight.

For the unversed, Poonam had married her longtime boyfriend-producer Sam Bombay in September 2020 and she had leveled charges of domestic abuse and molestation on him multiple times in the past. Sam was even arrested by the Mumbai Police after the actress was admitted to a hospital in November 2021.