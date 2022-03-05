'Lock Upp': Poonam Pandey talks about her childhood struggle, says 'khane ke liye paise nahi hote'

We all know Poonam Pandey for her controversies and her bold publicity stunts but little did we know the reason behind her gimmicks. The reality show 'Lock Upp' gave her the platform to present the unknown side of her, and she opened up about her life before fame. While speaking to Munawar, Anjali, and Saisha, Poonam says that she hails from a grounded family, and her mom had to struggle a lot for their upbringing. Pandey even adds that she has seen those days when they had no money, and they would eat rice with saltwater.

Poonam agreed that she has done many publicity stunts, but she also proudly admits that her brother and sister are settled because of her. Pandey even says that she's unaffected by people's opinions, as she's living life on her own term, and whatever she did, it was for her family. This confession made the jail mates emotional, and they clapped for her.

Previously, while talking to fellow contestants Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi, Poonam shared she dislikes Sam but doesn't really hate him. She further added that she had four floors in her big house, but Sam would not allow her to stay in another room and would force her to remain in the same room as him.

Poonam also mentioned that she was not even allowed to touch her phone inside her own house. Adding shocking details, the 'Nasha' actress revealed that Sam used to beat her constantly at her head at the same spot that caused her 'brain haemorrhage'. She added that Sam used to start drinking from the morning at 10 am and would continue it till midnight.

Coming back to 'Lock Upp', the contestants have been divided into two teams who would be identified with the colours of their uniforms, the Orange Team is the Right Block and the Blue team is the Left Block. Kaaranvir, Payal, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Poonam, and Munawar Faruqui are the members of the Orange Team, whereas Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Shivam Sharma, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde form the Blue team.