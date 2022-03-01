'Lock Upp': Nisha Rawal goes on hunger strike, Payal Rohatgi gets furious on partiality

The reality show 'Lock Upp' is termed as 'atyachari khel,' but it seems like the contestants are not ready to bear this 'atyachar.' As the concept of the show is based on the jail, players are not allowed non-essentials or premium commodities. This has not gone well with a few contestants. In the show, Nisha Rawal expresses her discontent, and she demands shampoo, conditioner, moisturiser. However, her demands didn't fulfil, and it leaves Rawal furious. She decides to go on a hunger strike.

Even Sara Khan complains about using untidy washrooms, and she says it 'aisa nahi chalega' to the camera. Karanvir Bohra, Tehseen Poonawalla also warn saying that if the makers don't acknowledge their basic demands, they won't play the game.

Payal Rohatgi gets fumed with the fact that they're not been given milk, but eggs. She clearly mentions it on the camera that it's unfair.

Payal has been playing a fearless game, and she proved her attitude at the premiere night as well. Rohatgi who is a former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, told Kangana that she ' piggybacks' on Alia's name, on the stage of ‘Lock Upp’. She was directly talking about Kangana’s comment on Alia’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

On the other side, Munawar mocks the demands of the housemates and laughingly suggests the makers to punish them, and spare him.

The contestants are divided into two teams who would be identified with the colours of their uniforms, the Orange Team and the Blue team. Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, and Munawar Faruqui are the members of the Orange Team, whereas Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Shivam Sharma, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde form the Blue team.

Currently, out of 13, 5 contestants are nominated for the elimination. Munawar, Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, and Siddharth Sharma are in this week's nomination, and one of them will say goodbye to the show.