'Lock Upp': Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal break down after revealing their personal loss

The judgement episode of 'Lock Upp' left the viewers emotional, as two contestants revealed their buried secrets. The jail mates get instructed to conduct a group discussion over mental health awareness. Nisha Rawal says that she suffers from bipolar disorder, but that doesn't mean that she's mentally unwell. She was framed mentally sick and wasn't allowed to cry or vent out her feelings.

Nisha further reveals that she lost her baby in her pregnancy. She started discussing how she and Karan Mehra were preparing themselves for the child. What were their plans for the baby. Suddenly, Karanvir gets and runs towards the washroom. He stays inside for some time and cries loudly. On the other side, Nisha continues saying that she wasn't allowed to express the loss. A few moments later, Bohra returns, and Rawal hugs him. Karanvir says that he could relate to her, as even he and his wife Teejay Sidhu lost a child during Covid. The actor further says that they didn't share the news with their family as they don't want to confront them. Rawal consoles Bohra and says that it's okay to cry and share the pain. Everyone became emotional with teary eyes.

Apart from that, jailor Kangana Ranaut schools the contestants over their behaviour. Ranaut scolds Saisha for being disrespectful to guards. Out of the five nominated contestants, Munwar Faruqui, and Shivam Sharma get saved. Anjali Arora, Chakrapani, and Siddharth Sharma are still under threat, and one of them can save themself by sharing their deepest, darkest secret. The elimination will take place on Sunday.