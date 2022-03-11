'Lock Upp': Karan Kundrra returns as jailor, instigates major fight between jail mates

Karan Kundrra returns as a ruthless jailor in 'Lock Upp' and this time he makes the lives of jail mates more miserable. In the promo, we see that the jail mates are sent to another location, and there the teams will have to prove their existence in the show. Karan gives the blue and orange team a series of tasks. Then, we see how jail mates get into a physical tussle with each other. Shivam Sharma pushes his way out to complete the task and justifies it saying, 'sam, dam, dandh, bhedh.' This irks Karan and calls it unacceptable.

Well, let us give you more information on it. Munawar Faruqui takes the challenge head-on, and he gets rewarded with a power card, and special privileges. Munawar enjoys the winner suite and thanks Karan Kundrra.

On the other side, he nominates Karanvir Bohra for a surprise nomination. Munawar believes that he will be saved by the audience, but Bohra feels backstabbed by Faruqui. Siddharth Sharma and Anjali Arora plan a surprise for Poonam Pandey's birthday and they decorate the floor with her name.

So, as far as nominations are concerned, Karanvir Bohra joins, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Poonam Pandey in the elimination race.