'Lock Upp': Karan Kundrra as jailor leaves Sara Khan in tears, here's why

Karan Kundrra has gone into the 'Lock Upp' and became the jailor of the day. Under his regime, Kundrra did something, that broke Sara Khan in tears. When you have the nation's newest lovable boy, you can't expect him to be that rude, isn't he? Well, he maintained his reputation, and he made Sara emotional, as he brought Khan's mother with him.

In the episode, Jailor Kundrra takes Sara into jhol room and gives three choices to Sara. First, he offers her favourite restaurant's biryani, she rejects it. Then Karan offers Biryani cooked by her mom, at last Jailor offers her the opportunity to meet her mom, and Khan breaks down.

She instantly accepts it, and Karan brings Sara's mother to the room. What follows is an emotional reunion, Sara and her mother hug each other tightly, and Shivam Sharma cries while watching their union. This was the perfect emotional tadka in the show, and it has touched many viewers.

Source: Screengrab

Shivam, who emerged as the runner-up in the latest season of the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla', compared himself to the popular characters Iron Man and Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the latest promo shared by ALT Balaji, Shivam can be heard saying, "Iss saal Lock Upp season one ka Thanos bhi main hun aur Iron Man bhi main hun."

Munawar shuts him down with his savage reply as he says, "Kya baat hai dono hi marr jaate hain". The other contestants are seen laughing after the comedian's reaction in the video. Even netizens found Munawar's comment hilarious as one of them commented, "Hahaha Munawar is bang on", while the other one wrote, "Munawar op".

Apart from Sara, Shivam, and Munawar, the other controversial celebrities present in the show are Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, and Saisha Shinde.