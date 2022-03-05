'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Saisha Shinde, calls Tehseen Poonawalla 'bina namak ki biryani'

'Lock Upp' will soon have its first elimination, and Kangana Ranaut takes the class of her jail mates. In the new promo, a furious Ranaut points out every contestant, and instructs them saying, "Iss jail ko as a ghar refer karna bandh kare." Then she calls Tehseen Poonawalla 'bina namak ki biryani.' She mocks Shivam Sharma for flirting with Sara Khan and says, "Tum jo yeh ladki ke peeche pade ho... ho jaata hai kya 2 din mein pyaar." The host even lashes out at Saisha Shinde for being disrespectful to guards, and warns "Don't shout at my guards." Ranaut once again takes a potshot at Salman Khan, and his game 'Bigg Boss,' saying "Yeh aapke bhai ka ghar nahi hai."

Later, Social media influencer Anjali Arora tries to justify her following by impressing Ranaut. She dances on 'Param Sudari,' and earns applauds. Talking about Anjali, she is particular about keeping her look intact. When Arora entered the house, she took one such essential that is surprisingly amusing. Anjali brought 72 baby wipe sheets with her. Yes, she carried 72 wet wipes for 72 days. This fact is more amusing than being surprising. It certifies the fact that an influencer like her is so much particular about her physical appearance.

Anjali is currently nominated for the elimination with Swami Chakrapani, Munawar Faruqui, Siddharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, and one of them will bid goodbye to the show. 'Lock Upp' has given a chance to many celebrities to show their unknown story. Yesterday Poonam Pandey talked about her childhood struggle. While speaking to Munawar, Anjali, and Saisha, Poonam says that she hails from a grounded family, and her mom had to struggle a lot for their upbringing. Pandey even adds that she has seen those days when they had no money, and they would eat rice with saltwater.