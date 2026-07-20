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Lock Upp 2 Wildcard: Is Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid entering the show? New promo hints 'ab hoga kalesh' | Watch

Lock Upp's new promo hints at Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid entering as wildcard. Netizens reacted with mixed views. Promo also shows Shreya and Shivangi clash.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

Lock Upp 2 Wildcard: Is Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid entering the show? New promo hints 'ab hoga kalesh' | Watch
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Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa has teased the entry of a new wildcard contestant after Yogesh Rawat's elimination. The new promo does not show the person's face, but many social media users believe it is influencer Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid.

Promo hints at a wildcard entry

Following Yogesh Rawat's departure, Lock Upp's creators launched a new promo. The incoming contestant's face is concealed in the promo. Nonetheless, several X users recognised the individual as Apoorva Mukhija. Apoorva might appear on the show as a wildcard, according to earlier reports. The rumours have now increased due to the advertising. Opinions among netizens were divided. One person commented, 'Ab hoga kalesh.'

Another post stated, 'Is Lock Upp giving a false feminist Rebel Kid a wildcard? Classic. She talks about 'empowerment' yet acknowledges that she would have sex with a Dubai Sheikh for ten to fifteen crores. This is blatant hypocrisy. Some people also disagreed over who Apoorva would back within the home. One tweet stated, 'Baddie samaj ab kisko choose krega Akanksha ya Maata rebel ji.'

Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi to clash

A confrontation between gang leader Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra was also seen in the promo. Shreya desired to eat by herself. She was instructed to eat with everyone by Shivangi. Shreya and Harshad Chopda got into a fight as a result of their disagreement. To find out how the scenario develops, viewers will have to wait until Monday's show.

Also read: Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams CJP Sansad Chalo protest march near Parliament, says government should not be...

Fans react to Yogesh Rawat's exit

Yogesh Rawat's recent elimination from the show has upset his fans, leading to criticism of Dheeraj Dhoopar for opting to save Sufi Motiwala instead. Dheeraj's wife, Vinny Arora, defended the decision on X, stating it was based on gameplay and that Dheeraj's bond with Sufi was stronger throughout the season, calling it a bold move. The upcoming episode promises more drama with a wildcard entry and new conflicts in the house.

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