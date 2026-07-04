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Lock Upp 2: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer is first inmate to get terminated from Netflix show

After Shresta Iyer's termination, 14 contestants left in Lock Upp 2 are Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Madhuri Grover, Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Choudhary, Varun Yadav, and Riyaz Aly.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 11:08 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer is first inmate to get terminated from Netflix show
Shresta Iyer terminated from Lock Upp 2
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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, or simply known as Lock Upp 2, saw its first Judgement Day on Saturday, July 4. Akanksha Chamola, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain Grover, and Shresta Iyer were the contestants facing the risk of elimination. As the episode began, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh first saved Sufi for owning his truth in the first week. Kangana Ranaut came as Janta Ki Awaaz and slammed all the inmates. Before leaving, she saved Shreya from eviction for her strategic gameplay. 

As the 'jailed inmates' have their three secrets as three lifelines to survive terminations, Madhuri saved herself by revealing one of her secrets. She shared that she and her husband, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover wanted to have a third child but couldn't do so because of societal restrictions. At the end, all the inmates (except for Madhuri) decided to save Akanksha and evicted Shresta from Lock Upp 2.

Lock Upp 2 contestants

The other 10 contestants in the Ekta Kapoor-backed show are Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Choudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Varun Yadav, and Riyaz Aly. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

About Lock Upp first season

The first season of Lock Upp streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022 and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Comedian, actor Munawar Faruqui defeated former actress, model Payal Rohatgi in the Grand Finale to win the show. Poonam Pandey, Tehseen Poonawalla, Mandana Karimi, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde were some of the other controversial contestants in the first season.

READ | Peddi OTT release date: When and where to watch Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer controversial sports drama

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