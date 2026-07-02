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Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur issues clarification after viral video of flooded Mumbai home: 'Pipe burst, not rainwater'

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Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru receives bomb threat email, probe underway

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Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

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Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra calls Harshad Chopda 'arrogant', says 'no woman would marry a guy like him'

Lock Upp 2 updates: Sheya Kalra claimed Harshad Chopda is jobless and single due to his arrogance. Kangana Ranaut will join Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan in the first Judgement Day episode on Saturday. Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor, and Sunita Ahuja are other popular contestants on Netflix show.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 05:23 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra calls Harshad Chopda 'arrogant', says 'no woman would marry a guy like him'
Shreya Kalra and Harshad Chopda on Lock Upp 2
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The latest episode of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2 hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, has created a buzz after influencer, former MTV Roadies contestant Shreya Kalra made some strong remarks about TV actor Harshad Chopda during a conversation with fellow contestant Madhuri Grover, wife of Shark Tank India-fame Ashneer Grover. While speaking about Left Right Left actor, Shreya claimed that he was "arrogant" and even linked it to his personal and professional life. "Harshad is not getting any work outside, he is so arrogant. That's why he is not married. Because no woman would marry a guy like him," Kalra said.

Her comments come shortly after Harshad opened up about a painful phase in his life during the premiere episode of the reality show. Revealing one of his secrets, the actor spoke about how he lost both his girlfriend and his best friend after they betrayed his trust. "I lost two of the most important people in my life. Ever since then I've struggled to trust people and open up. This is a secret I have never shared with anyone. I lost my friend and my girlfriend. At the same time, my girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend. From that time onwards, I'm a little wary. That's it, that is my secret," Chopda said.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the first season of Lock Upp in 2022, will be back in the show as Janta Ki Awaaz in the Judgemendt Day episode on Saturday. The multiple National Award-winning actress and BJP MP from Mandi will review the contestants' performances from the first week before announcing the season's first eviction.

Apart from Shreya, Harshad, and Madhuri, other 12 contestants in Lock Upp 2 are Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Choudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Varun Yadav, Sufi Motiwala, Riyaz Aly, and Shresta Iyer. The Ektaa Kapoor-backed show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

READ | Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

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