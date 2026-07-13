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Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde for her 'inhuman, cruel' behaviour

Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal slammed Shilpa Shinde for 'cruel' behaviour on Lock Upp 2, after Shilpa made an unwell Shivangi clean alone.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 06:25 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde for her 'inhuman, cruel' behaviour
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Shivangi Joshi's sister, Sheetal Joshi, has called out Shilpa Shinde for her 'inhuman and cruel' behaviour on Lock Upp 2. The outrage came after an episode showed Shilpa allegedly forcing an unwell Shivangi to clean the room alone, sparking anger online.

'Inhuman and cruel': Sheetal slams Shilpa Shinde

Sheetal expressed her dissatisfaction with the senior actor on social media following the episode's premiere. 'I am extremely disappointed today, seeing such a senior actor, like Shilpa Shinde, being so inhuman and cruel towards Shivangi,' she said. 'Even though Shilpa was aware of her illness, she continued to insist that Shivangi complete the task by herself, just because others gathered in Harshad to assist Shivangi.'

The whole home witnessed what transpired, yet Shilpa persisted and Sheetal continued. 'Shilpa was determined to exact revenge on Shivangi, even though everyone in the house could see this. Whatever Shilpa did today was completely unfair, albeit God knows why. Calling Shivangi a 'butterfly girl' who has brought 'love, peace, prosperity, kindness' into the home, she also exhorted followers to assist her. 'I stand by my sister who has played a fair game since day one and I call out every Shivangian to come and support, ' Sheetal stated.

Also read: Kushal Tandon opens up on his dating life on Alliance after Shreya Kalra claimed he cheated on Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2

What happened on Lock Upp 2?

Following a fresh turn in the game, the confrontation took place. Shivangi was demoted to 'dependent' and Shilpa to 'controller' status. Despite Shivangi's illness, Shilpa was shown in the episode ordering her to clean the room by herself. She was also instructed by Shilpa to limit her interactions with Harshad Chopda. Online reactions to the scenes were intense. Many people criticised Shilpa for being callous and supported Shivangi for managing the matter coolly.

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