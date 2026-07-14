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Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde slammed for mocking Shivangi Joshi's virginity, netizens call her 'shameless, disgusting'

Shilpa Shinde’s mimicry of Shivangi Joshi on Lock Upp with a 'virgin' remark went viral and sparked backlash. Fans called it 'character assassination' and 'crass'.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde slammed for mocking Shivangi Joshi's virginity, netizens call her 'shameless, disgusting'
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    A clip from Netflix’s Lock Upp has gone viral after Shilpa Shinde mimicked Shivangi Joshi and made a remark about her sexuality. The comment has triggered massive outrage online, with viewers slamming it as “crass” and 'character assassination.'

    What Shilpa said on the show

    In the most recent episode, Shreya Kalra urged Shilpa to imitate Shivangi as she spoke remotely to Harshad Chopda. 'Arre yaar, mera koi aisa bada secret hai bhi nahi,' Shreya first mimicked Harshad. Kitni jor se acting karun main. 'Main to bahut masoom hoon,' Shilpa added, adopting Shivangi's tone. Main virgin hoon, mujhe to kuch bhi nahi pata. Shaadi ke baad bhi nahi karungi is the main goal. The line was intended to be an imitation and was spoken in a mocking tone, but it received harsh criticism after it appeared on social media.

    Also read: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah request Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike in CJP protest: 'This battle is a marathon'

    Fans slam Shilpa, calling it ‘crass and disgusting’

    Shilpa was swiftly criticised by viewers for making remarks about someone's private life. 'Jeez, leave them alone,' a user commented. Shilpa Shreya is capable of blatantly character-assassing anyone, but they instantly become the victim if someone offers them even a tiny taste of their own medicine.'

    Commenting about someone's virginity when they've never made a single personal remark about anyone is just so crass & disgusting,' said another user. It is really upsetting to watch them utter such disgusting things about prisoners.

    'Shame on you, Shilpa,' said a third tweet. Give such low-class and fraudulent accusers no more platform. Fans supported Shivangi Joshi, claiming she had never made personal comments about anyone on the show, and the hashtag #ShivangiJoshi became viral.

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