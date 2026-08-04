Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Harshad Chopda leaving Netflix show to make Shivangi Joshi first finalist

Riteish Deshmukh backed Harshad Chopda for giving up his Lock Upp finale spot to save Shivangi Joshi, calling it a friendly gesture.

Host Riteish Deshmukh has spoken out after Harshad Chopda gave up his place in the Lock Upp Season 2 grand finale to save Shivangi Joshi. The move has divided viewers online, with some calling it selfless and others saying Shivangi pressured him into it.

What happened in the show

Harshad became the first finalist of Lock Upp Season 2 after winning a task, which led to the twist. Later, Shivangi Joshi was eliminated from the tournament by Shreya Kalra using her unique power. Harshad forfeited his own finals berth to save her. As a result, Shivangi remained in the game while Harshad was eliminated. The incident soon became the season's most talked-about topic and generated controversy on social media. Finalists for the week include Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola and Varun Singh. The grand finale is scheduled for this weekend.

Riteish Deshmukh on Harshad's decision

In an interview with Variety India, Riteish said relationships inside the house are more complicated than they look on TV. Riteish said supporting friends in the game is normal. Shreya and Shilpa also help each other. Players make partners, but sometimes have to play for themselves. He added that Harshad played for himself too, and also stood by Shivangi. In the end, there’s only one winner, so these are tough calls to make.

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Riteish on the season

Riteish said he has no favourite this season and liked everyone’s journey. He noted all contestants did well near the finale. He mentioned Shreya, Shilpa, Yogesh, Akanksha, Ram and Pamala, and said he misses Sunita Ahuja. Meanwhile, Harshad’s gesture is still dividing viewers ahead of the finale.