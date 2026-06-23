Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamala Serena confirmed in Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor's Netflix show

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp Season 2 will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh and will start streaming on Netflix from June 27. Veteran actor Ram Kapoor, TV actress Shivangi Joshi, and Desi Bling star Pamala Serena are the first three confirmed contestants.

The makers of the much-awaited reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa unveiled three contestants during a press conference held in Mumbai on Monday. The captive reality show will start streaming on Netflix from June 27 with new episodes releasing five days a week from Saturday to Wednesday at 8:00 PM IST. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp Season 2 will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Veteran actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant. Speaking at the event, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor said that four universal signs convinced him to be a part of the show. "There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and me are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic," said Kapoor.

The television sweetheart and fan-favourite Shivangi Joshi and fiery Desi Bling breakout star Pamala Serena were also unveiled as the newest inmates of Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. The rest of the 11 contestants haven't been revealed yet.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa promises a unique format centred around survival, strategy and revelations. According to the press note, "Fourteen inmates. Six weeks. Two Jailers. One Lock Upp. Here, comfort is earned, not given. Inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges, turning survival itself into a strategy. But the game's most volatile currency is 'truth'. Set in a world where nothing stays hidden for too long, the game tests how contestants navigate revelations that can either strengthen their position or leave them vulnerable."

The first season of Lock Upp streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022 and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner defeating former actress and model Payal Rohatgi in the Grand Finale.

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