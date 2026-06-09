Lock Upp 2 OTT release date announced: Eka Kapoor's reality show returns after four years, will premiere on Netflix in June

The first season of Lock Upp streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022 and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Lock Upp 2 will start streaming on Netflix from June 27.

On Tuesdy, June 9, streaming platform Netflix announced the release date of the much-anticipated reality show Lock Upp 2. Created by Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, the show revolves around contestants who are "jailed" together and pushed to reveal their darkest secrets to survive eliminations. Lock Upp 2 will have its OTT premiere on June 27.

Netflix shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Tuesday. "Tareekh lock kar lo. The wait is almost over. Watch Lock Upp from 27 June, Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM, only on Netflix," read the caption. Lock Upp 2 will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The names of the contestants haven't been revealed yet.

The first season of Lock Upp streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022 and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner defeating former actress and model Payal Rohatgi in the Grand Finale. He even went on to win Bigg Boss 17 later in 2024.

Lock Upp season 1 began with 13 contestants - Poonam Pandey, Swami Chakrapani, Babita Phogat, Sara Khan, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawalla, Karanvir Bohra, and Saisha Shinde, along with Munawar and Payal. Six more contestants joined as wildcards - Ali Merchant, Chetan Hansraj, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan, and Vinit Kakar. Popular reality show face Prince Narula was also seen as the 'Troublemaker' for a few days inside the show.

Marking Kangana's OTT debut and fetauring some of the most controversial celebrities as its contestants, Lock Upp quickly became one of the most discussed and popular shows in the Indian streaming space four years ago. With the second season premiering on Netflix, Lock Upp 2 will surely grab more eyeballs, but the show's real success will depend upon its contestants.

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