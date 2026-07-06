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Lock Upp 2: Kashmera Shah backs mami Sunita Ahuja after she breaks down on show: 'Love you now and forever'

Sunita Ahuja broke down on Lock Upp over jail conditions and requested to leave, prompting her niece-in-law Kashmera Shah to publicly support her on Instagram and urge her to fight back.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 03:40 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Kashmera Shah backs mami Sunita Ahuja after she breaks down on show: 'Love you now and forever'
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Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife and a contestant on the reality show Lock Up, recently broke down on camera, refusing to eat the food supplied and pleading with co-host Riteish Deshmukh to let her go. Following her emotional breakdown, her niece-in-law Kashmera Shah publicly supported her on Instagram, encouraging her to be strong and fight back against those harassing her.

Sunita's breakdown over jail food

The drama began on day seven, when Sunita became enraged at the low-quality food supplied into the jail. Outraged by the circumstances, she refused to eat and chastised her other participants for not objecting. 'Do we have to beg for food now?' 'All of you should stand with me,' she said, aggressively complaining about the poor quality of the soup given.

The distress eventually led to an emotional collapse over the weekend. Sunita, in tears, told co-host Riteish Deshmukh that she couldn't take the environment anymore and desperately wanted to return home to her children. Riteish hugged her and promised to discuss the problem more later, following which she returned to jail.

Also read: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha to romance on screen for first time, star in romantic comedy, admit 'we're excited'

Kashmera Shah steps in to support her mami

Reacting to the episode, Kashmera Shah shared a post featuring pictures from their recent reconciliation on Laughter Chefs. In a heartfelt caption, she wrote, 'Be strong Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you, Show them what hell actually is.' Kashmera promised to protect her, adding, 'I say stick in there and stick it out and make life hell for whoever is torturing you in the show.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Long family feud

This public display of solidarity comes after a 14-year family feud stemming from a social media comment by Kashmera perceived as disrespectful to Govinda. The relationship began to heal when Krushna and Kashmera visited Govinda in the hospital following an accidental gunshot injury. On the show Lock Upp, Sunita mentioned their emotional reconciliation, highlighting Kashmera's sincere apology and expression of regret for past mistakes.

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