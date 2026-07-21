FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'A whole country's heart was broken': Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march

Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march

'I'll be called anti-national again': Diljit Dosanjh breaks his silence after CJP protest turns chaotic

'I'll be called anti-national again': Diljit Dosanjh breaks his silence

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda called 'manchild' after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra; netizens demand eviction

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda called 'manchild' after showing middle finger

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda called 'manchild' after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra; netizens demand eviction

Lock Upp promo shows Harshad Chopda flashing middle finger at Shreya Kalra. Internet calls him 'manchild' and demands his eviction from the show.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 10:52 AM IST

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda called 'manchild' after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra; netizens demand eviction
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lock Upp season 2 is in the middle of its run and a new promo has triggered strong reactions online. Actor Harshad Chopda was seen showing the middle finger to contestant Shreya Kalra during an argument. The clip has led many viewers to call his behaviour inappropriate and demand his eviction from the show.

Harshad and Shreya clash over food

Tension inside Shivangi Joshi's group is seen in the most recent promo. Shivangi, the gang leader, instructed Shreya to sit with everyone in the hall even though she wished to eat alone. Shivangi's teammate Harshad intervened and requested that Shreya do what the leader instructed. Harshad became enraged when Shreya told him not to get involved. He gave her the finger and turned to go. People criticised him after the incident was extensively circulated on Reddit and social media.

The internet calls Harshad a 'manchild'

After the video went viral, viwerers reaction, with many calling Harshad a 'manchild' and demanding he be kicked out of Lock Upp. One user wrote, 'Manchild Harshad. Ekta should deduct 80% of both of them for overacting.' Another said, 'I hate this person. Please kick him out.' A third commented, 'Can't tolerate him anymore. Literally throw him out.' Some pointed to his age: 'And this dude is 43 years old, mind you. This is so embarrassing for him. Bro, you're pushing 50; stop acting like a 20-year-old.'

Another wrote, 'He keeps saying he's oversensitive and cries over the smallest things, but now he's showing the middle finger. He needs to seek therapy.' Fans also shared disappointment. 'Oh God, once he was my favourite actor. After seeing him in Lock Upp, I don't want to see this guy ever again,' one user commented.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: NEET protests stall proceedings; key Bills on agenda
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: NEET protests stall proceedings; key Bills on
India summons Russian diplomat after four Indian seafarers killed in strike near Ukraine's Odesa
India summons Russian diplomat after four Indian seafarers killed in strike
Was Naseeruddin Shah at CJP protest in Delhi? Here's truth behind viral video
Was Naseeruddin Shah at CJP protest in Delhi? Here's truth behind
PM Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak, calls it 'ghor paap', vows stern action
PM Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak, calls it 'ghor paap', vows action
'A whole country's heart was broken': Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march
Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement