Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda called 'manchild' after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra; netizens demand eviction

Lock Upp promo shows Harshad Chopda flashing middle finger at Shreya Kalra. Internet calls him 'manchild' and demands his eviction from the show.

Lock Upp season 2 is in the middle of its run and a new promo has triggered strong reactions online. Actor Harshad Chopda was seen showing the middle finger to contestant Shreya Kalra during an argument. The clip has led many viewers to call his behaviour inappropriate and demand his eviction from the show.

Harshad and Shreya clash over food

Tension inside Shivangi Joshi's group is seen in the most recent promo. Shivangi, the gang leader, instructed Shreya to sit with everyone in the hall even though she wished to eat alone. Shivangi's teammate Harshad intervened and requested that Shreya do what the leader instructed. Harshad became enraged when Shreya told him not to get involved. He gave her the finger and turned to go. People criticised him after the incident was extensively circulated on Reddit and social media.

The internet calls Harshad a 'manchild'

After the video went viral, viwerers reaction, with many calling Harshad a 'manchild' and demanding he be kicked out of Lock Upp. One user wrote, 'Manchild Harshad. Ekta should deduct 80% of both of them for overacting.' Another said, 'I hate this person. Please kick him out.' A third commented, 'Can't tolerate him anymore. Literally throw him out.' Some pointed to his age: 'And this dude is 43 years old, mind you. This is so embarrassing for him. Bro, you're pushing 50; stop acting like a 20-year-old.'

Another wrote, 'He keeps saying he's oversensitive and cries over the smallest things, but now he's showing the middle finger. He needs to seek therapy.' Fans also shared disappointment. 'Oh God, once he was my favourite actor. After seeing him in Lock Upp, I don't want to see this guy ever again,' one user commented.