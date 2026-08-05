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Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: Shreya Kalra defeats Shivangi Joshi to win Netflix show, takes home Rs 1 crore cash prize

Shreya Kalra defeated Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor, and Shilpa Shinde in the Grand Finale to win Lock Upp 2. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the second season of the captive reality show was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan and streamed on Netflix.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST

Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: Shreya Kalra defeats Shivangi Joshi to win Netflix show, takes home Rs 1 crore cash prize
Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp 2
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Shreya Kalra, content creator and former MTV Roadies participant, has been crowned the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, taking home the coveted trophy along with the Rs 1 crore cash prize. Hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan announced her victory during the Grand Finale, that streamed on Netflix on August 5. Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat ended up as the first and second runner-up, while Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde rounded out the top five finalists.

Shreya, Shivangi, Yogesh, Ram, and Shilpa battled it out for the coveted title, with contestants getting eliminated one after another as the finale race progressed. The final face-off came down to Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi. Based on votes from the hosts, former contestants, and special guests, Shreya secured the maximum votes and lifted the trophy.

Who is Shreya Kalra?

A social media influencer, Shreya previously participated as a wildcard contestant on the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2020, where she was part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. During her stint on Lock Upp, Shreya Kalra was seen involved in intense clashes and heated arguments with most of the contestants, but also managed to form a close bond with Shilpa Shinde.

Who participated in Lock Upp 2?

Apart from the top 5, the other contestants in Lock Upp 2 were Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly, Madhuri Jain Grover, and Shreshta Iyer. Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid was also seen inside the show, but she was the jailers' informer and not a participant.

What was Lock Upp 2 all about?

Backed by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Lock Upp 2 premiered on Netflix on June 27 with 15 contestants who entered the gameshow with three closely guarded personal secrets each. To secure their place in the competition, they had to reveal their hidden truths while facing a series of intense physical and mental challenges.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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Karisma Kapoor says dance face-off with Madhur Dixit in Dil To Pagal Hai was 'toughest' song in her career: 'It was a mixture of emotions'
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