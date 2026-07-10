FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for 8.8-km Mandi Road to be brought under NHAI to improve Delhi-NCR connectivity, details here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for 8.8-km Mandi Road to be brought under NHAI

Luxury Wedding Wear Without Endless Store Visits: The Tailorworks Home Experience

Luxury Wedding Wear Without Endless Store Visits: The Tailorworks Home Experienc

'It's really going badly': India's T20I crisis deepens as Ryan ten Doeschate delivers brutal reality check

'It's really going badly': India's T20I crisis deepens as Ryan ten Doeschate

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Lock Upp 2: Govinda to CONFRONT Sunita Ahuja, carries bullet for her: 'Maar le ab'

Govinda came on Lock Upp 2 with a bullet for Sunita and joked that marriage feels like jail, reacting to her viral comment about his 2024 shooting accident.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 03:09 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Govinda to CONFRONT Sunita Ahuja, carries bullet for her: 'Maar le ab'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Govinda appeared on the program in support of his wife, Sunita Ahuja. He astonished everyone by pulling out a bullet in his hilarious manner. He stated Sunita may shoot him in the chest on the broadcast itself if she so desired. This followed Sunita's earlier quip that she wouldn't have shot Govinda in the leg if she had.

'I have come from many other jails'

Govinda got to know Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the hosts. 'Yeh voh lock-up hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon,' he remarked. Meaning: This is the publicly visible Lock Upp. However, numerous additional prisons go unnoticed. That's where I came from.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He laughed and remarked, 'Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli,' when Farah mentioned Govinda's shooting incident in 2024. Le ab, main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi. He was discussing Sunita's remark to Shilpa Shetty. Sunita had stated that she would target his chest rather than his foot if she shot him.

What Sunita said about the shooting

While cleaning his gun in 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg. He spent several days in the hospital. 'Govinda ne aadhi baat boli thi,' Sunita later said to Hindi Rush. Shilpa ko bola tha ki main goli maarti toh pair par na maarti, seene par maarti. Kaam karo toh poora karo, nahi toh mat karo.

Also read: 'It's really going badly': India's T20I crisis deepens as Ryan ten Doeschate delivers brutal reality check

In other words, Govinda only provided half of the story. I assured Shilpa that I would shoot him in the chest rather than the leg if I were to shoot him. If you do something, do it correctly. Due to speculations that Govinda and Sunita were divorcing, this comment went viral. Both later claimed to still be together.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for 8.8-km Mandi Road to be brought under NHAI to improve Delhi-NCR connectivity, details here
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for 8.8-km Mandi Road to be brought under NHAI
Govt puts over 12% alcohol oral drugs under stricter watch; what changes for patients, pharmacies
Govt puts over 12% alcohol oral drugs under stricter watch; what changes for pat
Why can't consumers choose pure petrol or E10? Centre explains why E20 is now the standard fuel
Why can't consumers choose pure petrol or E10?
Lock Upp 2: Govinda to CONFRONT Sunita Ahuja, carries bullet for her: 'Maar le ab'
Govinda On Lock Upp 2: Calls marriage 'this is like jail' as he brings bullet
Luxury Wedding Wear Without Endless Store Visits: The Tailorworks Home Experience
Luxury Wedding Wear Without Endless Store Visits: The Tailorworks Home Experienc
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement