Lock Upp 2: Govinda to CONFRONT Sunita Ahuja, carries bullet for her: 'Maar le ab'

Govinda came on Lock Upp 2 with a bullet for Sunita and joked that marriage feels like jail, reacting to her viral comment about his 2024 shooting accident.

Govinda appeared on the program in support of his wife, Sunita Ahuja. He astonished everyone by pulling out a bullet in his hilarious manner. He stated Sunita may shoot him in the chest on the broadcast itself if she so desired. This followed Sunita's earlier quip that she wouldn't have shot Govinda in the leg if she had.

'I have come from many other jails'

Govinda got to know Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the hosts. 'Yeh voh lock-up hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon,' he remarked. Meaning: This is the publicly visible Lock Upp. However, numerous additional prisons go unnoticed. That's where I came from.

He laughed and remarked, 'Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli,' when Farah mentioned Govinda's shooting incident in 2024. Le ab, main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi. He was discussing Sunita's remark to Shilpa Shetty. Sunita had stated that she would target his chest rather than his foot if she shot him.

What Sunita said about the shooting

While cleaning his gun in 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg. He spent several days in the hospital. 'Govinda ne aadhi baat boli thi,' Sunita later said to Hindi Rush. Shilpa ko bola tha ki main goli maarti toh pair par na maarti, seene par maarti. Kaam karo toh poora karo, nahi toh mat karo.

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In other words, Govinda only provided half of the story. I assured Shilpa that I would shoot him in the chest rather than the leg if I were to shoot him. If you do something, do it correctly. Due to speculations that Govinda and Sunita were divorcing, this comment went viral. Both later claimed to still be together.