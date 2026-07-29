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Lock Upp 2: Did Shivangi Joshi lie about her 'bread butter' secret? Her team issues clarification after old videos resurface

Shivangi Joshi spoke about her family’s financial struggle on Lock Upp 2. After backlash, her team clarified her father served in the army and later did business.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 05:01 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Did Shivangi Joshi lie about her 'bread butter' secret? Her team issues clarification after old videos resurface
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Actor Shivangi Joshi spoke about financial struggles in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. After the prompt ‘bread butter’, she said her family once faced debt and had to rely on bread and butter to survive. The comment led to online backlash, with some users calling her statement false. Her team has now responded with clarification.

What Shivangi said on the show

Shivangi revealed in Lock Upp 2 that her father and a family member operated a transport company. She claimed that although everything first went smoothly, the relative later blamed her father for all of the losses. We were essentially living on the streets after my father had to sell everything we owned. A few family members handed us bread and butter because we lacked the funds to purchase food.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She stated, 'We couldn't even afford to light the stove.' Her parents then put in a lot of effort to provide for the family, Shivangi continued. She stated they washed utensils, sewed clothes and worked at a canteen. 'I am the only one who earns in my family, and I take care of everybody. After going through that phase, I decided never to go through it again,' she said.

Internet questions, team responds

Social media users revealed inconsistencies in Shivangi's past statements following the July 29, 2026, episode. She had claimed her father was in the army, not a businessman, and previously mentioned being homeless, despite earlier interviews where she stated she lived in a large bungalow before moving to Mumbai. 

Also read: Viral video: After calling Gen-Z 'generation gutter', netizens dig old video of Kangana Ranaut 'going crazy' in party, gets brutally trolled

An explanation was released by her squad, #TeamShivangi.  They stated the following regarding the army vs. business dispute: 'Her father served, took voluntary retirement, then went into business.' Prioritise the army over business. Both are accurate. That's not untrue. You just know half of that life.'A big house back in the hometown isn't a plot twist,' they remarked in reference to the house allegation. Numerous Indian households own what is known as a family home. Furthermore, by definition, a 'secret' is anything you haven't previously disclosed. It is not phoney if it is shared afterwards.

They also requested that detractors confirm the facts before making accusations. As of right now, Shivangi is 'at risk' of being eliminated from Lock Upp 2. Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Harshad Chopda are among the remaining competitors.

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