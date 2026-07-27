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Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala react to Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi being called 'lovebirds'

After exiting Lock Upp 2, Sufi Motiwala called Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi 'dramatic best friends' while Dheeraj Dhoopar hinted 'what you see must be true' about their bond.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 06:47 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala react to Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi being called 'lovebirds'
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Season 2 of Lock Upp is in its semi-finale week. After their elimination, contestants Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar spoke to the press. They shared what they saw inside the house hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan on Netflix. The biggest question was about Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, who were called ‘lovebirds’ by Shilpa Shinde earlier.

What Dheeraj Dhoopar said

During a press conference, Dheeraj addressed his reduced visibility on the show, mentioning that he refrained from engaging in fights due to insufficient reasons, with specific references to Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat and the duo Harshad and Shivangi. 'Why would I fight with anyone?' he asked. I had the authority, so I forced Yogesh to leave. Akanksha ought to have engaged in combat with me. Shivangi ought to have gotten into a fight with me if I had voted Harshad out. I can't make their girlfriends fight with me if they don't already. 'To vo jo dikh raha hai, wahi hoga,' was Dheeraj's Hindi response when asked directly if there was a relationship between Harshad and Shivangi. 'What you are seeing must be true,' in other words. 

What Sufi Motiwala said

Sufi had another perspective. He denied being in love with Shivangi when asked. 'No, they're not in love. They are simply overly dramatic best pals. I believe so, since they have never discussed love with one another. Sufi remarked, 'I have spent a lot of time with them.' 

He added that Netflix editing and background music can alter the visuals. He held Shilpa Shinde responsible for the 'lovebirds' label. Additionally, Shilpa ma'am kept referring to them as 'lovebirds.' Wouldn't they question whether this is accurate? Until then, there was no such story. Sufi stated that the token trade was typical. 'This is what we would all do. Everyone has given me memory tokens as well. It's simply adorable. Leave them alone.'

Also read: The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar's show to premiere on this date; Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui confirmed as first two contestants

Why the buzz started

Harshad and Shivangi attracted attention after Harshad's strong reaction to Shivangi's confrontation with Shreya Kalra. They exchanged tokens during Harshad's brief elimination as mementoes. Contestants suggested Harshad's feelings for Shivangi might be leveraged for an advantage, though both insist they are merely friends.

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