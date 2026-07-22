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Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid enters as new wildcard, says 'I don't like Shilpa Shinde'

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid will join Shilpa Shinde, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Choudhary, Varun 'Laila' Yadav, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the 12the contestant in Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 03:30 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid enters as new wildcard, says 'I don't like Shilpa Shinde'
Apoorva Mukhija enters Lock Upp 2
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Social media content creator Apoorva Mukhija, famously known as The Rebel Kid, has entered Netflix's captive reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as its latest wild card contestant. Her entry was seen in the promo of the Wednesday episode. She was peviously seen in the first season of Karan Johar-hosted psychological reality game show The Traitors, that streamed on Prime Video last year.

Speaking about her entry into the show, Apoorva admitted she was nervous despite being an avid viewer of the reality series. She shared in a statement to ANI, "I'm actually really nervous. I had promised myself I'd never do another captive reality show, but here I am. The truth is, I'm completely addicted to Lock Upp. I've never really followed reality television apart from the one I was part of, but this show has completely hooked me, along with all my friends. We pause episodes, take screenshots, make memes and dissect every contestant's journey. My entire social media feed is Lock Upp."

Apoorva also revealed that she is not a fan of fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde, while praising Pamala Serena's journey on the show. "I won't lie, I don't like Shilpa Shinde. Someone I've genuinely loved watching is Pamala Serena. She's really humanised herself on the show. That said, I'm not walking into the house to make friends or build bonds. I'm here to play the game," she added.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp Season 2 features celebrities living inside a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Choudhary, Varun 'Laila' Yadav, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, and Dheeraj Dhoopar are the other nine contestants locked up in Lock Upp 2. The Netflix reality show has three weeks left and streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

READ | Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for praising Delhi Police's action in CJP protest: 'She deserved that slap from CISF jawan'

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