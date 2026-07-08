Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chaudhary slams Shilpa Shinde's 'roti-making' Bigg Boss win strategy: 'Seniority gayi bhaad mein'

Akanksha Chaudhary sparked a massive fight on Lock Upp 2 by mocking Shilpa Shinde’s Bigg Boss 11 win as just 'making rotis' and completely disrespecting her industry seniority.

Tensions have skyrocketed inside the Lock Upp 2 house after wild card entrant Shilpa Shinde found herself at the centre of an explosive fight. Contestant Akanksha Chaudhary brutally slammed the Bigg Boss 11 winner, mocking her past reality show victory and completely dismissing her veteran status in the industry.

Akanksha mocks Shilpa’s Bigg Boss victory

Akanksha Chaudhary and Shilpa Shinde engage in a heated altercation in the most recent Netflix reality program teaser. Akanksha made fun of Shilpa's well-known Bigg Boss 11 appearance by mocking her for winning the competition just by managing the kitchen. 'Pichle show mein rotiyaan bailte bailte show jeete the, yahan rotiyaan bailne waala system nahi hai madam' Akanksha yelled, cautioning her that Lock Upp 2 calls for an entirely different approach.

'Seniority gayi bhaad me'

Other competitors were immediately uncomfortable with Akanksha's aggressive remarks. Peers in the industry like Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda attempted to step in and remind Akanksha to honour Shilpa's acting experience. But Akanksha went all out in retaliation, saying, 'Bhaad mein jaaye seniority.' She even made a personal jab, saying that Shilpa would only comprehend some things if she had her own kids. Yogesh Rawat, a competitor, vehemently defended Akanksha and asserted that seniority had no bearing on him in this match. 'So sad,' was Shilpa's snarky response to the pair's combined assault while maintaining her cool.

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Shilpa defends past controversy

Outside of the jail, Shilpa's appearance on the show has also reignited long-standing disputes. Shilpa openly defended her previous, contentious accusations of sexual harassment against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli in the face of criticism about her previous legal disputes. Shilpa asserted that she employed every strategy required to win her dispute, claiming that she did not abuse the law but rather did so out of sheer necessity. She ended by saying that after nine years, the producers finally pleaded with her to rejoin the program.