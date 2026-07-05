Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola admits she is bisexual, had relationships with females before marriage to Gaurav Khanna

After Akanksha Chamola shared that she and Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce in the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, she dropped another bombshell in the season's first Judgement Day episode. Akanksha revealed that she is bisexual and had relationships with a few women before their marriage.

Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola is currently 'jailed' inside Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2. In the latest episode, she made a shocking revelation, sharing that she is bisexual and had been in relationships with a few women before marrying Gaurav. In the premier episode, Akanksha had revealed that she and Gaurav are headed for divorce. During the season's first Judgement Day episode on Saturday, host Riteish Deshmukh told Akanksha that Shreya Kalra had publicly disclosed her secret, revealing that she is bisexual. Shreya had overheard Akanksha discussing it backstage and later shared the information with Sufi Motiwala.

Akanksha Chamola's shocking revelation

When other host Farah Khan asked Chamola to explain herself, she said, "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahe hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bahot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relationships with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relationships with a few females but they were not really intimate)."

"Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hai. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki it's a very male dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho...kahin na kahin jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti, jealous hoti hain ya competition hota hai. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. It's a tag that society has given, for me its pure love (I love women, I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space. It is a male dominated world and one always gets close to their mother and sisters...that comfort one gets from them. The society says that women cannot be friends but it was never like that for me. I feel no competition or jealousy towards other women)," she further added.

Lock Upp 2 contestants list

Apart from Akanksha, Shreya, and Sufi, other 11 contestants in Lock Upp 2 are Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Choudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Varun Yadav, Madhuri Jain Grover, and Riyaz Aly. In the Saturday episode, Shresta Iyer became the first contestant to get eliminated. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

READ | Lock Upp 2: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer is first inmate to get terminated from Netflix show