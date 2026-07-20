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Lock Upp 2: After Shreya Kalra accuses Ram Kapoor of kissing her, his wife Gautami makes big statement: 'We only see...'

Gautami Kapoor defended husband Ram Kapoor after Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra accused him of kissing her. She asked people not to judge from edited episodes.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: After Shreya Kalra accuses Ram Kapoor of kissing her, his wife Gautami makes big statement: 'We only see...'
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Actress Gautami Kapoor has defended her husband Ram Kapoor after Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa contestant Shreya Kalra accused him of crossing personal boundaries. Gautami said people should not judge Ram based on edited episodes and asked for kindness toward the show's inmates.

What Shreya Kalra said

The problem began within the Lock Upp residence. Shreya Kalra claimed that after she won a task that prevented them from being eliminated, Ram kissed her on the cheek. He had also kissed her on the head earlier. Shreya later chatted to fellow contender Shilpa Shinde in the locker area. She threatened to stop Ram if it happened again and advised him to respect her personal space. She added that she had won three jobs to help Ram, but she was upset that he had not chosen her to be the gang leader.

Gautami Kapoor’s response

To speak on Ram's behalf, Gautami shared a video and a message on social media. She claimed that after two to three days of derogatory remarks on the internet, she changed her mind about remaining silent. She called Ram 'a man who is all heart' and claimed he had no plan or strategy when he joined the reality show. She stated, 'I'm not defending him for the way he is,' but she urged others to recognise his character.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gautami questioned why the problem arose weeks into the program. 'If he was being sleazy, then I'm sure the inmates would have called out to him in the initial days,' she replied. She went on to say that endorsing a gang boss is a 'personal decision.'Additionally, she reminded viewers that reality TV is edited. 'In the comfort of our own homes, we watched the show. Additionally, the prisoners are kept in isolation from the outside world for four to five weeks,' she stated.

Also read: Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan for saying he never met Sonam Wangchuk: 'Saare paise aapke account main...'

Her appeal

Gautami asked people to be considerate before making 'heavy and toxic comments' as they affect the families of contestants. She ended by saying, 'I stand by him today and always' and wished all inmates the best. Ram Kapoor has not made a separate statement.

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