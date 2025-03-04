Rahyl Deshmukh and Inaaya Kemmu charmed everyone with their adorable performance at a school event, with proud parents Riteish-Genelia and Soha-Kunal cheering them on.

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, were filled with pride as their children, Rahyl Deshmukh and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, gave a delightful performance at a school event. The little ones showcased their talent by singing and dancing to the upbeat song All Is Well from the hit movie 3 Idiots. Their synchronized moves and adorable presence on stage won the hearts of everyone present.

A video of Rahyl and Inaaya’s performance quickly went viral on social media, drawing in a flood of likes and comments. Fans couldn’t stop praising the kids, with one user referring to Inaaya as a "Little Sharmila Tagore," highlighting her resemblance to her grandmother, the legendary actress. Another comment admired the young performers' talent, saying, "Talented like her dad." A user also noticed Rahyl's charming performance alongside Inaaya, commenting, "There’s Riteish Genelia's son also dancing beside Inaaya. He’s so cute."

The young performers looked adorable in their comfortable outfits. Their charming appearance and lively energy added an extra spark to the performance, making them the center of attention.

A Peek Into Rahyl’s Birthday Celebrations

Riteish and Genelia’s son Rahyl turned 8 last June. To celebrate his birthday, his proud parents shared heartfelt posts on social media along with some precious photos. Riteish expressed his love for his son in a touching note:

"My Dearest Darling Boy Rahyl, Thank you for teaching me that it’s not about being perfect but finding magic in things you do. You are the light, the magic of our lives. Happy Birthday Beta!!!"

Meanwhile, Genelia shared a beautiful video of herself carrying Rahyl in her arms while strolling through a garden. Her note reflected the deep bond she shares with her son:

"Rahyl you are all of the above baby boy. I just hope I always have the power to carry you whenever you need me. Happy Birthday my own personal angel."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s Adorable Family

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, have been together since 2009 after meeting on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. The duo tied the knot in 2015 and became parents in 2017 with the arrival of their daughter, Inaaya. The couple often shares glimpses of their family moments on social media, delighting fans with Inaaya’s sweet antics and their warm family vibes.

Rahyl and Inaaya’s performance at the school event not only highlighted their talent but also showcased the beautiful upbringing and support from their star parents. The video continues to bring smiles to everyone watching, proving once again that star kids are not just charming but also incredibly talented.