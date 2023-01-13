Lisa Marie Presley, singer and Elvis Presley’s only child, passes away at 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of late music legend Elvis Presley, has passed away at the age of 54, her mother confirmed. Presley suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday evening at her home in California, as per a report.

Reports say that after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital. She had been found unresponsive at her home earlier in the day, TMZ reported. In a statement given to the BBC, Lisa’s mother Priscilla Presley said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The statement gave no details about the possible cause of death. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” Priscilla added. Born in 1968 to Elvis and Priscilla, Lisa Marie followed her father’s footsteps and carved a career in music. She released three albums, the first of which – To Whom It May Concern – was a success upon its release in 2003.

She released two subsequent studio albums – Now What in 2005 and Storm & Grace in 2012. She was last seen in public two days before her death at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night. She accompanied her mother and watched as Austin Butler bagged the Best Actor prize for his portrayal of her late father.

Lisa Marie was married four times and had four children. Her first marriage was to musician Danny Keough in 1988, when she was 20. It ended in divorce in 1994. Days after her divorce, she married singer Michael Jackson. The marriage lasted only two years. Between 2002 and 2004, she was married to actor Nicholas Cage. Lisa Marie’s last marriage was to guitarist Michael Lockwood. They parted ways in 2021.