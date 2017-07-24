Linkin Park launches suicide-prevention site after Chester's

Linkin Park has set up a suicide-prevention web page in the wake of its bandmate Chester Bennington's death on Thursday.

Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near LA. He was 41.

The web page chester.linkinpark.com lead with, "In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources: Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK." The page has a photograph of Bennington, where he is standing in the middle of the crowd at one of the band's gigs, surrounded by a sea of fans.

Bennington had struggled with depression and substance abuse throughout his life. He also appeared to be deeply impacted by the loss of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died in May and was good friends with Bennington. The Linkin Park frontman died on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

