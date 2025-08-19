Who was Achyut Potdar? Former Indian army officer who stepped into Bollywood at 44, worked in 3 idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2
Shilpa Shetty’s malasana yoga pose offers fitness motivation you need this week
Like Mira Nair's Mississippi Masala, here are 5 Indian directors who took Bollywood vision to Hollywood screens
Meet Sahher Bambba, GenZ rising star, set to appear in Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood
Waheeda Rehman, Kamini Kaushal, Vyjayanthimala, more: What these Bollywood yesteryear actresses are doing now?
War 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Bollywood big-budget sequels that tanked at box office, reason is...
Big boost to India, China lifts ban on fertilisers, rare earth magnets and...
Sara Tendulkar gets life advice from 'soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok, but it's Arjun Tendulkar's response that goes viral, watch video
Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma wins Miss Universe India 2025 title, set to represent India in Thailand
'He made me wear...': Anita Advani makes shocking claim, says she secretly married Rajesh Khanna
ENTERTAINMENT
Five filmmakers of Indian origin have shaped Hollywood across genres, from prestige period epics and character dramas to high-concept thrillers, carrying Indian perspectives onto the global mainstream.
Mira Nair
From Mississippi Masala (1991) to studio titles like Vanity Fair (2004), The Namesake (2006), Amelia (2009) and Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016), Mira Nair has consistently navigated Hollywood while centering global South stories and talent.
Shekhar Kapur
Kapur’s Elizabeth (1998) made Cate Blanchett a global star and earned multiple Oscar nominations, followed by The Four Feathers (2002) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), cementing his standing in big-league period drama.
Tarsem Singh
An India-born visual stylist, Tarsem debuted with The Cell (2000) and went on to helm Immortals (2011), Mirror Mirror (2012) and Self/less (2015), bringing a bold, painterly aesthetic to mainstream genre films.
ALSO READ: 5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Ritesh Batra
After The Lunchbox, Batra crossed over with the British-American The Sense of an Ending (2017) and the American drama Our Souls at Night (2017) starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, showcasing his intimate, character-first storytelling in Hollywood.
M. Night Shyamalan
An Indian-origin filmmaker who became a U.S. box-office force, Shyamalan’s filmography spans The Sixth Sense (1999) to the Unbreakable–Split–Glass trilogy (2000–2019), defining a distinct, twist-driven Hollywood brand.