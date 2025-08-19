Like Mira Nair's Mississippi Masala, here are 5 Indian directors who took Bollywood vision to Hollywood screens

Five filmmakers of Indian origin have shaped Hollywood across genres, from prestige period epics and character dramas to high-concept thrillers, carrying Indian perspectives onto the global mainstream.

Mira Nair

From Mississippi Masala (1991) to studio titles like Vanity Fair (2004), The Namesake (2006), Amelia (2009) and Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016), Mira Nair has consistently navigated Hollywood while centering global South stories and talent.

Shekhar Kapur

Kapur’s Elizabeth (1998) made Cate Blanchett a global star and earned multiple Oscar nominations, followed by The Four Feathers (2002) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), cementing his standing in big-league period drama.

Tarsem Singh

An India-born visual stylist, Tarsem debuted with The Cell (2000) and went on to helm Immortals (2011), Mirror Mirror (2012) and Self/less (2015), bringing a bold, painterly aesthetic to mainstream genre films.

Ritesh Batra

After The Lunchbox, Batra crossed over with the British-American The Sense of an Ending (2017) and the American drama Our Souls at Night (2017) starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, showcasing his intimate, character-first storytelling in Hollywood.

M. Night Shyamalan

An Indian-origin filmmaker who became a U.S. box-office force, Shyamalan’s filmography spans The Sixth Sense (1999) to the Unbreakable–Split–Glass trilogy (2000–2019), defining a distinct, twist-driven Hollywood brand.